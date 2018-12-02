Head to Head Review: FRP (FRPH) vs. Leap Technology (LPTC)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get FRP alerts:

FRP has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Technology has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FRP and Leap Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $43.19 million 10.93 $41.75 million N/A N/A Leap Technology N/A N/A -$460,000.00 N/A N/A

FRP has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of FRP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FRP and Leap Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Leap Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 376.58% 1.39% 0.96% Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FRP beats Leap Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The RiverFront on the Anacostia segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Leap Technology Company Profile

[email protected] Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. [email protected] Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.