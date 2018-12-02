Head to Head Review: Gentherm (THRM) and Dorman Products (DORM)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Dorman Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Gentherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorman Products and Gentherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $903.22 million 3.21 $106.59 million $3.37 26.07 Gentherm $985.68 million 1.64 $35.22 million $2.31 20.10

Dorman Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gentherm. Gentherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 12.85% 19.80% 16.49% Gentherm 2.31% 14.28% 9.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorman Products and Gentherm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 1 0 1 3.00 Gentherm 1 4 5 0 2.40

Dorman Products presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 81.79%. Gentherm has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.39%. Given Gentherm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gentherm is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Gentherm on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products. In addition, it offers solutions for rugged duty and fleet applications; replacement chassis part solutions; brake hardware products; electrical components; and application specific repair hardware products. The company provides its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, HD Solutions, Premium Chassis, Premium XL, Premium RD, MAS, FirstStop, ConductTite, and AutoGrade brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

