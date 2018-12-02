Head to Head Review: Spirent Communications (SPMYY) and Atento (ATTO)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A Atento -0.31% 16.17% 4.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirent Communications and Atento’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $454.80 million 2.00 $29.00 million $0.30 19.80 Atento $1.92 billion 0.19 -$16.79 million $0.75 6.68

Spirent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atento does not pay a dividend. Spirent Communications pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirent Communications and Atento, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Atento 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atento has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 102.93%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Summary

Atento beats Spirent Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment develops active test and analytics solutions for service turn-up, network performance improvement, and customer experience management. The Connected Devices develops automated test systems; and offers services to test new devices in the lab or on networks. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

