Head to Head Survey: Huami (HMI) and Teradata (TDC)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Huami (NYSE:HMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Teradata alerts:

This table compares Teradata and Huami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $2.16 billion 2.06 -$67.00 million $0.81 46.46 Huami $314.91 million 2.00 $25.77 million N/A N/A

Huami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teradata.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Teradata and Huami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 5 4 0 2.18 Huami 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teradata presently has a consensus target price of $42.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. Huami has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.01%. Given Huami’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huami is more favorable than Teradata.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Huami shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Huami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata -2.68% 18.61% 4.92% Huami 8.94% 23.87% 13.05%

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services. The company offers Teradata IntelliCloud, an as-a-service solution for the management of performance, security, availability and operations; Teradata Analytics Platform, an integrated data warehouse engine that allow access to the analytic functions and analytic engines; Business Analytics Consulting and Solutions, which engages with business users through solution-based selling; and Ecosystem Architecture Consulting that enable customers to build an optimized analytical ecosystems. It serves various industries comprising communications, ecommerce, financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation, and utilities. Teradata Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc. under the Xiaomi brand. It also provides mobile apps, such as Mi Fit that focuses on sports and fitness functions for users of Xiaomi wearable products; and Amazfit, which focuses on functions related to health and medical care for users of its self-branded products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.