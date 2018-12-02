Head to Head Survey: QC (QCCO) and Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) and Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QC and Euronet Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QC 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronet Worldwide 0 1 9 0 2.90

Euronet Worldwide has a consensus target price of $128.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Euronet Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euronet Worldwide is more favorable than QC.

Volatility and Risk

QC has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronet Worldwide has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QC and Euronet Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QC $98.21 million 0.10 -$3.54 million N/A N/A Euronet Worldwide $2.25 billion 2.69 $156.84 million $4.33 27.16

Euronet Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than QC.

Profitability

This table compares QC and Euronet Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QC -4.96% N/A N/A Euronet Worldwide 6.02% 24.13% 8.39%

Summary

Euronet Worldwide beats QC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QC

QC Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Branch Lending, Centralized Lending, and E-Lending. The Branch Lending segment offers payday loans, installment loans, credit services, open-end credit, check cashing services, title loans, debit cards, money transfers, and money orders through its retail branches. The Centralized Lending segment provides long-term installment loans comprising signature and auto equity loans. The E-Lending segment is involved in the Internet lending operations in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 409 branches with locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. QC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 37,133 ATMs; and approximately 248,000 EFT POS terminals. The epay segment provides distribution, processing, and collection services for prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 707,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer money transfer services primarily under the Ria, AFEX Money Express, and IME brands; account-to-account money transfer services under the HiFX and xe brands; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

