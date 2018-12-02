Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Short Interest Update

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,454,643 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 2,906,643 shares. Currently, 32.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 931,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $36.82 on Friday. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, First Analysis raised Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 53.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 10.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,928,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

