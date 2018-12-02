Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,464 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.15.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

