Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $122,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $128,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $143,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $163,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $62,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $78,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $143.03 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $144.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a $151.00 price objective on Helen of Troy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

