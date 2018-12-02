Henry Schein (HSIC) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.47.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $90.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

