Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $106,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. 81,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.63 million, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

