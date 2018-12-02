HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Holdings Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291,419 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HighPoint Resources were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $128,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 97.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Troy L. Schindler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price target on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. HighPoint Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

