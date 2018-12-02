Highpower International (HPJ) & Energizer (ENR) Head-To-Head Survey

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Highpower International and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International 4.41% 19.02% 5.33% Energizer 5.20% 549.70% 9.72%

Risk & Volatility

Highpower International has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Highpower International and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highpower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Energizer 1 4 4 0 2.33

Energizer has a consensus price target of $64.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.25%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Highpower International.

Dividends

Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Highpower International does not pay a dividend. Energizer pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Highpower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Highpower International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Highpower International and Energizer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International $244.17 million 0.15 $16.77 million N/A N/A Energizer $1.80 billion 1.49 $93.50 million $3.37 13.30

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Highpower International.

Summary

Energizer beats Highpower International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highpower International

Highpower International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in the research, design, production, and sale of battery packs and systems, and lithium batteries. The company's products are used in various applications, such as electric toys, power tools, portable computers and other electronics, medical devices, and other consumer products. It serves in Mainland China, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, children's lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands. It sells its products through direct sales force, third party distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, military stores, brick and mortar retailers, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

