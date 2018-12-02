HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to announce sales of $156.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.20 million and the highest is $157.00 million. HMS reported sales of $148.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $598.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.60 million to $600.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $636.79 million, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $658.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on HMS in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on HMS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.74. 748,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,462. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HMS has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Cora M. Tellez sold 18,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $664,091.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $240,486.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,318.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 688,645 shares of company stock valued at $24,027,123. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Jackson Financial Management bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

