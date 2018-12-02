HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Stake Lessened by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 56.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 15.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.2% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

HFC stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

