Homrich & Berg Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5,754.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 629,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 618,650 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 858,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 21.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 166,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,199 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $54.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

