Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,658 SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SYSCO by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after acquiring an additional 476,555 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 492,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 456,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,656,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 346,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $76,116,179.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,735.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700,671 shares of company stock valued at $545,256,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

