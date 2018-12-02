Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Invests $198,000 in EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stock

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 84,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $96.54 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $138.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.61.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

