Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,201 International Paper Co (IP)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

In related news, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $542,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $256,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $430.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

