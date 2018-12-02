News coverage about Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf earned a media sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

TSE HAL opened at C$15.54 on Friday. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf has a 12-month low of C$14.59 and a 12-month high of C$17.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/horizons-active-cdn-div-cl-e-unt-etf-hal-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.