Hostess Brands (TWNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

TWNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.78.

TWNK stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

