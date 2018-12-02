HSBC Analysts Give Novartis (NOVN) a CHF 84 Price Target

HSBC set a CHF 84 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 87 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Baader Bank set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 82 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 90.60.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

