Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 453,436 CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 453,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

