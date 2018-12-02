Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 71,305 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,305 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $68.34 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

