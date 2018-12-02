HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 74.94% and a negative return on equity of 83.42%.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,506,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,387,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 331,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 915,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 112,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 301,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.13. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

