Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $917.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

HUBB stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.16. 491,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,755. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.55 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,905.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,676.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 156.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

