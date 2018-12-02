Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,925 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,822,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,099,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 273,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

