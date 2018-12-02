Hurify (HUR) Achieves Market Cap of $234,722.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Hurify has a total market capitalization of $234,722.00 and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hurify token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Hurify has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.31 or 0.02414050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00127798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00195280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.24 or 0.09488179 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,225,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,467,466 tokens. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

