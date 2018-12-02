HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,029,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,362% from the previous session’s volume of 174,164 shares.The stock last traded at $34.47 and had previously closed at $34.31.

HCM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the first quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 375.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the first quarter valued at $1,009,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at $2,651,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

