Hydrogenics Co. (HYGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hydrogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.28). Hydrogenics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hydrogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hydrogenics.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HYGS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hydrogenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hydrogenics in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hydrogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of Hydrogenics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 7,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,141. Hydrogenics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGS. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrogenics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 73,042 shares during the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

