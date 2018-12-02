ICF International (ICFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICFI. Cowen upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on ICF International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ICF International to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. ICF International has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $82.25.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $201,496.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ICF International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ICF International by 20.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in ICF International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 322,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 157,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in ICF International by 16.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 150,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

