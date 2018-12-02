Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Shares Down 11.8%

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s share price was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 727,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,694,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The brand management company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter.

In other Iconix Brand Group news, Chairman F Peter Cuneo sold 179,992 shares of Iconix Brand Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $46,797.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 329,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,786.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,444 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 676,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 1,020.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,121 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 612,121 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,307 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 196,793 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 610.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 243,900 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 209,581 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

