Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Holdings Cut by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 918,724 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2,670.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Illumina by 152.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 3,192.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total transaction of $386,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,606.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.14, for a total transaction of $464,558.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,954.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,708 shares of company stock worth $23,320,362 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN opened at $337.50 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $207.51 and a one year high of $372.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

