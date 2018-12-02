Immersion (IMMR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMMR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Immersion from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.06.

IMMR stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $292.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 62.41%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, insider Kenneth H. Traub bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Lacey acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Immersion by 11,307.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 763,948 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Immersion by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,119,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 670,719 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 634,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 520,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Immersion by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 381,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Immersion by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 240,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

