Inditex (ITX) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITX. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Inditex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Inditex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.80 ($39.30) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inditex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.24 ($36.32).

Inditex has a 52 week low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About Inditex

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

