Infinera (INFN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

INFN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Infinera from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Infinera to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $200.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Fallon acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $506,300 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

