Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Major Shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology Purchases 100,000 Shares

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.92.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 364,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 199,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 181,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on INFI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.