Influxcoin Price Reaches $0.0211 on Exchanges (INFX)

Influxcoin (CURRENCY:INFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Influxcoin has a market cap of $35,313.00 and $0.00 worth of Influxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Influxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Influxcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Influxcoin Coin Profile

INFX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Influxcoin’s total supply is 1,673,383 coins. The official website for Influxcoin is influxcoin.xyz. Influxcoin’s official Twitter account is @Infxcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Influxcoin Coin Trading

Influxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Influxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Influxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

