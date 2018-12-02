InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. InnerWorkings reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $270.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.87 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INWK shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. InnerWorkings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 113.7% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 521,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 55.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 4.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 26.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INWK opened at $4.22 on Thursday. InnerWorkings has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 million, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

