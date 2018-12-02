Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (INNT) Short Interest Down 35.8% in November

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,715 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 1,084,457 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hillview Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 15,264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovate Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INNT opened at $2.60 on Friday. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/innovate-biopharmaceuticals-inc-innt-short-interest-down-35-8-in-november.html.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.