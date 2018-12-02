Insider Buying: Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX) CEO Acquires $15,675.00 in Stock

Livexlive Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $15,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Livexlive Media Inc has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIVX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,142,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

