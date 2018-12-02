Insider Selling: Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA) Insider Sells $14,000.00 in Stock

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) insider Donald J. Steinberg sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total value of $14,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MCOA stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/insider-selling-marijuana-company-of-america-inc-mcoa-insider-sells-14000-00-in-stock.html.

About Marijuana Company Of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

