Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Director Sells 3,384 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Hans Ulrich Maerki sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $2,047,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MTD opened at $636.66 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $521.79 and a twelve month high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 93.15% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $734.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Director Sells 3,384 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/insider-selling-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd-director-sells-3384-shares-of-stock.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.