Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Director Sells 3,384 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Hans Ulrich Maerki sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $2,047,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:MTD opened at $636.66 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $521.79 and a twelve month high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 93.15% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $734.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.00.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.
