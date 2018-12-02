Insider Selling: PTC Inc (PTC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,856.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PTC stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. PTC had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PTC to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

