Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (ZEN) COO Sells 4,467 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) COO John T. Keiser sold 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zendesk stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.84.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zendesk by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 2,509.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Zendesk by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.
