Insolar Market Capitalization Reaches $8.46 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Insolar has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $835,344.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insolar has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00006268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Cobinhood and OKex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.02399565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00127028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00193087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.09521008 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Okcoin Korea, Cobinhood, OKex, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

