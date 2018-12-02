Instructure Inc (INST) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.55% of Instructure worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Instructure by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Instructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

INST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

INST stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. Instructure Inc has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The business had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Instructure’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

