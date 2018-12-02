Integral Technologies (ITKG) & LG Display (LPL) Head-To-Head Survey

Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

LG Display pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Integral Technologies does not pay a dividend. LG Display pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Integral Technologies has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Integral Technologies and LG Display, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LG Display 2 1 2 0 2.00

LG Display has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.55%. Given LG Display’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LG Display is more favorable than Integral Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Technologies and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Technologies N/A N/A N/A LG Display -1.29% -2.09% -1.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integral Technologies and LG Display’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Technologies $70,000.00 138.65 -$5.67 million N/A N/A LG Display $24.59 billion 0.23 $1.60 billion $2.40 3.25

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Technologies.

Summary

LG Display beats Integral Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Technologies

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

