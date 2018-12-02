Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Boosted by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 198,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 95,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Intel by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 804,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 96,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 736,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Intel to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $223.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

