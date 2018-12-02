Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,558,294,000 after purchasing an additional 559,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,064,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,245,954,000 after purchasing an additional 304,293 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,435,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 745,116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $781,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,473,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morningstar set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

