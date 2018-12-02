Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s successful integration of acquisitions, achievement of cost synergies and a reduced debt level well poise ICE for long-term growth. Moreover, a continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues (2018 revenues to grow 5-6%) and ongoing initiatives should keep growth on track. However, rising expenses, foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. The company estimates 2018 operating expenses in the range of $2.04-$2.05 billion and adjusted operating expense in the band of $2-$2.04 billion. Interest expenses are anticipated at $73 million for fourth-quarter 2018. Shares of Intercontinental Exchange have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. FIX assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,627,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,412 shares in the company, valued at $31,255,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,825 shares of company stock worth $17,068,138. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $183,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

